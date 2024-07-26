Kim Kardashian celebrates The Kardashians season 6 renewal with flurry of glam selfies

Kar-Jenner fans rejoice – we're getting a season 6!

Kim's celebratory Thursday Instagram photo carousel post is captioned, "Hot summer nights, mid-July" in reference to SKIMS model and singer Lana Del Rey's iconic song Young and Beautiful.

The American Horror Story star can be seen in a skin-tight black spaghetti-strap maxi dress alongside sister Khloé who is sporting the lingerie as outerwear trend with a cheeky maxi mesh overlay.

It seems that the "no shirt" fad isn't slowing down in the Kardashian family, as Kim rocked a similar look a few weeks ago.

While the first pic in the photoset featured the Good American founder – who has seemingly made up with her sister after their pseudo-feud – the rest of the snaps were all about Kim.

She can be seen posing in front of the lush presumably European scenery, even rocking a vintage-looking hair scarf in a few shots.

