Kim Kardashian gives sweet shoutout: "Facts!"

Kim Kardashian rocked a "I Love Chicago" T-shirt in honor of her youngest daughter Chicago West. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old keeps proving just how much of a cool mom she is with her newest tribute to her five-year-old daughter.

The post Kim shared on Tuesday featured the reality star throwing up the peace sign while giving face. The selfie was taken in what looks like her minimalist bedroom.

Kim rocked her signature extra long ebony tresses and kept her makeup natural with a smokey eye and nude lip combo.

The Kardashians star wore a tight, short-sleeve shirt that read, "I Love You Chicago," to which Kim wholeheartedly agreed, as she captioned the post, "FACTS."

Though it may seem like the busy mogul is referring to Windy City, she was in fact speaking about her youngest daughter, who she shares with Kanye West.

While it could be argued that KimYe's oldest North is Kim's twin, it's been proven that little Chi is also Kim's mini-me.