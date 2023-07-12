Kim Kardashian enters sugar plum princess era in conspicuous D&G gown!

Italy - Kim Kardashian was living her "la dolce vita" dream at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Mode fashion show!

Kim Kardashian took a break from her figure-hugging 'fits and stunned in a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana gown while in Italy. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Don't tell Kourtney Kardashian!

It seems that the 42-year-old business mogul is back in her D&G era as Kim made a dramatic statement on Sunday while attending the fashion brand's recent runway show.

Kim looked like a fairytale princess in her whimsical and bellowing plum gown, per her latest pics on Instagram.

The snaps show the reality TV star's stunning gown that features exquisite details, including plush, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a matching belt that ties around her slim waist.

Kim's toned legs were also visible, and she completed the look with a jaw-dropping purple sapphire diamond necklace, nude heels, and a chic, half-up hairstyle.