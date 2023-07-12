Kim Kardashian enters sugar plum princess era in conspicuous D&G gown!
Italy - Kim Kardashian was living her "la dolce vita" dream at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Mode fashion show!
Don't tell Kourtney Kardashian!
It seems that the 42-year-old business mogul is back in her D&G era as Kim made a dramatic statement on Sunday while attending the fashion brand's recent runway show.
Kim looked like a fairytale princess in her whimsical and bellowing plum gown, per her latest pics on Instagram.
The snaps show the reality TV star's stunning gown that features exquisite details, including plush, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a matching belt that ties around her slim waist.
Kim's toned legs were also visible, and she completed the look with a jaw-dropping purple sapphire diamond necklace, nude heels, and a chic, half-up hairstyle.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are an Italian dream at D&G Alta Mode show!
In the snaps, the mom of four is seen modeling the dress by giving several poses, including one shot that shows Kim peeking over her shoulder while showing off her gown's epic train.
The multifaceted star was accompanied by her mom, Kris Jenner. The momager also looked stunning in a black, figure-hugging gown that she layered with a striped brown-and-black coat, complete with feathery details.
The mother-daughter duo struck a few of their favorite poses as they paused for pics before the runway show commenced.
Say what you want, but Kim K is definitely all about that Italian life!
