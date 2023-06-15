Kourtney Kardashian slams "diva" Kim for copying Italian nuptials

Let the drama begin! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's anticipated feud began with the Poosh owner tearfully accusing her sister of "copying" her Italian wedding.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - The latest Kardashians episode featured Kourtney Kardashian dragging Kim's Dolce & Gabbana deal and accusing her sister of "not being happy" for her Italian nuptials.

Kim Kardashian throws shade at Kourtney Kardashian

Kim learned about Kourtney's feelings towards her D&G collaboration while preparing for the show in Milan. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian Mrs. Barker also accused Kim of "not being happy" for her at Kravis' Portofino nuptials And apparently, she wasn't the only one who noticed! "She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, 'Whoa, this is amazing. We're having the best time.' She can never give acknowledgment of like, 'Whoa, this is so amazing,'" Kourtney said, later accusing Kim of seeing her wedding as "dollar signs." "Everyone said something to me, all my friends, they were all like, she's spiraling," she added. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian told Kim about Kourt's unhappiness and explained to her visibly confused sister that it all boils down to "loyalty." In a confessional, Kim claimed that it was the "first time" she became aware of Kourt's feelings, adding: "Like I couldn't have been more mindful, like I said, 'Don't do the Madonna collection, don't do the lace collection, don't do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney.'" The mom of four also noted that she "begged" D&G to push the collection back a year to "lessen the blow" but she realized that "everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened."