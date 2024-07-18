Kim Kardashian explains how traumatic Paris robbery still haunts her: "I'm turning into a full robot"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on her traumatic Paris robbery and how the incident affected her mental health on The Kardashians.
The penultimate episode of the reality TV series featured the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul dishing on her therapy sessions with Khloé and the deep scars the 2016 Paris robbery left on her psyche.
"My therapist was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" Kim told the Good American founder.
"So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"
Khloé noted that the horrific incident was probably behind the AHS star's tendency to "remain calm" now as Kim was a "lunatic" in her teens and 20s.
Kim Kardashian says she turned into a "robot" after Paris robbery
The fitness mogul told Kim, "Everything stopped after you got robbed, because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive'."
In October 2016, while the fashion magnate attended Paris Fashion Week, Kim was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her – including a $4 million ring.
The reality star further reflected on the traumatic ordeal in her confessional, saying, "I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm and you'll live.' And I did that."
Kim added "It served me well at that time, and I think it saved my life. But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media