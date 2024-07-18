Kim Kardashian explains how traumatic Paris robbery still haunts her: "I'm turning into a full robot"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on her traumatic Paris robbery and how the incident affected her mental health on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian attributed her "calm" demeanor to her traumatic 2016 Paris robbery on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The penultimate episode of the reality TV series featured the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul dishing on her therapy sessions with Khloé and the deep scars the 2016 Paris robbery left on her psyche.

"My therapist was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" Kim told the Good American founder.

"So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

Khloé noted that the horrific incident was probably behind the AHS star's tendency to "remain calm" now as Kim was a "lunatic" in her teens and 20s.