Kim Kardashian talks "struggles" as a single mom and why she's never seen a therapist
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got brutally honest about parenting and her own mental health on The Kardashians!
Thursday's episode for the reality TV series featured the 43-year-old mogul dishing on her struggles as a single mom of four amid her busy birthday week.
While en route to jury duty, Kim reflected on the madness that is her life.
"I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I'm doing something really important," she said in her confessional.
"I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday."
Kim later recalled her "biggest nightmare" when her kids interrupted an important virtual interview by banging on her door – which forced her to hide in her locked bathroom!
Kim Kardashian says she hit the "jackpot" with her close friends
The AHS star further expressed that she had to "escape" the house because she "can't do it anymore."
Kim also admitted that she has trouble disciplining her four kids that she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
Later, the aspiring lawyer was celebrated by her "lifers," sisters, and other close loved ones for her 43rd birthday dinner.
Despite her chaotic life, Kim couldn't help but gush over her friends, who she said help keep her mental health in check.
"Honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends – like, I have the best friends and they're super supportive," she explained.
"I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist, it is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press