Kim Kardashian talks "struggles" as a single mom and why she's never seen a therapist

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got brutally honest about parenting and her own mental health on The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian dished on her struggles raising four kids on her own plus juggling her multiple careers on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Thursday's episode for the reality TV series featured the 43-year-old mogul dishing on her struggles as a single mom of four amid her busy birthday week.

While en route to jury duty, Kim reflected on the madness that is her life.

"I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I'm doing something really important," she said in her confessional.

"I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday."

Kim later recalled her "biggest nightmare" when her kids interrupted an important virtual interview by banging on her door – which forced her to hide in her locked bathroom!