The Kardashians season 5 teases health scares and Kim's "actress era"

Los Angeles, California - Reality TV fans! Are you ready for a new season of The Kardashians ?

Kim Kardashian (second from l.) takes center stage in the trailer for The Kardashians season 5! © Screenshot/Instagram/@krisjenner

This season, Kim Kardashian is taking center stage.

On Wednesday, Hulu dropped the official trailer for season 5 of The Kardashians, and it promises a year unlike any before.

In the teaser, we see the SKIMs mogul juggling the high demands of law school, motherhood, her business empire, and a surprising new career path – acting!

Kim seemingly embraces a self-proclaimed "actress era," but there's one question on everyone's mind: can she balance it all with everything else she's working on?

The trailer hints at tension between some of the sisters, with Kim calling Khloé out at one point: "You don't realize you sometimes have a stick up your ass."

The Good American founder, on the other hand, seems to be thriving as a single woman, telling Kim, "You are going through a lot in your life, and you're taking it out on me."

But the drama doesn't stop there, as some family members also spoke out about concerning health matters.