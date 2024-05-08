The Kardashians season 5 teases health scares and Kim's "actress era"
Los Angeles, California - Reality TV fans! Are you ready for a new season of The Kardashians?
This season, Kim Kardashian is taking center stage.
On Wednesday, Hulu dropped the official trailer for season 5 of The Kardashians, and it promises a year unlike any before.
In the teaser, we see the SKIMs mogul juggling the high demands of law school, motherhood, her business empire, and a surprising new career path – acting!
Kim seemingly embraces a self-proclaimed "actress era," but there's one question on everyone's mind: can she balance it all with everything else she's working on?
The trailer hints at tension between some of the sisters, with Kim calling Khloé out at one point: "You don't realize you sometimes have a stick up your ass."
The Good American founder, on the other hand, seems to be thriving as a single woman, telling Kim, "You are going through a lot in your life, and you're taking it out on me."
But the drama doesn't stop there, as some family members also spoke out about concerning health matters.
Kourtney and Kris reveal health worries in The Kardashians season 5
The trailer shows Kourtney's journey throughout her recent pregnancy, including one moment when she had to go to the hospital for fetal surgery.
Kris Jenner also faces health challenges, revealing a scan that discovered "a cyst and a little tumor," which immediately had her family in shock.
Even with all the imminent drama, there are many fun and happy moments, too!
At one point, supermodel Kendall Jenner even breaks the fourth wall and says, "I watch the show back, and I'm just like, I talk about the same thing over and over again."
She then begs fans to realize she's not boring and is a "good time."
The new season is set to return to Hulu on May 23.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@krisjenner