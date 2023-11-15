Kim Kardashian exposes North West's hilarious lemonade "scam"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed a little "scam" her daughter North West pulls on people in her latest interview!

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West (r) apparently scams friends and family who visits her weekend lemonade stand. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

While chatting with GQ, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul spilled on her 10-year-old daughter's hilarious scheme.

Per Kim, North gets one over on family and friends who visit her weekend lemonade stand.

"She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner," The Kardashians star dished.

"She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them."

Kim added that the little TikToker won't overcharge a random customer but when it comes to people she knows, the pre-teen will "fully scam" them.

"She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change,'" she shared.

North's cheeky business move proves that she is truly following in Kim and Kanye West's footsteps.