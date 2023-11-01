Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North claims she's the "best ever" in first solo interview

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter North proved she's truly a superstar in the making in her debut solo interview.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West (r) dished on her fashion and her future in her first solo interview. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Alexa, play Ye's track Champion, because that's exactly what his 10-year-old is!

For her cover story in i-D's Fall/Winter 2023 issue, KimYe's eldest kid revealed that she actually helped style her own hair for her big magazine debut.

"I love doing hair and I got to do my own edges for this shoot," she stated, noting that eating french fries on set was another memorable moment from the day.

North, who slayed her duo Clueless Halloween costume with her mom, also dished on her fashion sense and her go-to outfits, which include vintage T-shirts and Spider sweatpants.

As for her future, the TikToker candidly revealed, "One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner," adding she would also like to become a basketball player and rapper - much like her father.