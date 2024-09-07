Kim Kardashian fans are divided on her latest fashion controversy – thoughts?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is known for making headlines for her bold and questionable fashion choices, and her latest Instagram post is definitely no exception.

Kim Kardashian fans are questioning the reality TV star's recent fashion choices, with many dissing on her chunky leather boots. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cover-Images

Is Kim's stylist on hiatus?

The Kardashians star stood out in a lime and dark green bodycon midi dress with a black mesh overlay, pairing it with her long flowy brunette hair in her latest Instagram post.

"This one is a failed experiment," said one IG user.

"When you finally reach a point you have tried every outfit possible you get this look," said another as one added, "A little bit early for Halloween."

But what was the issue with the fit?

While the dress was a hit with many of her fans, her choice of footwear sparked quite an intense debate in the comments section.

Kimmy Cakes opted for chunky black leather boots, which didn't sit well with many.

"The dress doesn't match the boots," one fan wrote.

Another echoed the statement, saying, "Don't know about the boots but all else is nice!"

A third said, "The dress is nice but the boots they don't fit there."

Other fans criticized her nails, which they said looked like "press-ons."

However, not all were critical, with one commenter saying, "Ok this fit eats" and some adding fire emojis to the thread.