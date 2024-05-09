Kim Kardashian rocks "broken doll" fit after controversial Met Gala look

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian once again cinched her waist after her controversial Met Gala look !

Kim Kardashian continues to show why breathing is overrated with another controversial look from Maison Margiela. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul modeled another eyebrow-raising fit following her contentious ensemble for the annual fashion gala.

Kim dropped an Instagram photo dump where she squeezed her waist into a black leather corset over a nude velvet bodysuit with distressed knee pads that looked like open wounds and a pair of skeleton-finger gloves.

She completed the ghoulish fit with dramatic black platform heels, a mushroom-shaped hat, plus a skeleton neckpiece.

The Kardashians star captioned the post, "Margiela Broken Doll," referring to designer Maison Margiela.

Kim's latest look wasn't seen publicly since the budding actor flew out to Germany after the Met.

Still, her followers sounded off on the newest ensemble, with many questioning just where the American Horror Story star's waist went.

One user commented, "Oh we leaving our waists at home I see.." while another asked, "Is this from American horror story?"