Kim Kardashian dips into controversy with 2024 Met Gala look
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala outfit sparked quite a debate with some interesting fashion choices - including a gray sweater that draped over her dazzling gown.
The Kar-Jenners arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night in spectacular outfits.
Kim stunned in a floral Maison Margiela dress, showing off her teeny-tiny waist.
But fans are divided over what she wore over the dress – a casual grey sweater.
In a Vogue interview, the SKIMs founder explained the look's backstory: "I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on."
She continues while giggling, "And had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up."
However, online opinions were divided, with some finding the overall look confusing and many arguing Kim continues to promote unhealthy beauty ideals with such severe corsets.
How do fans feel about Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look?
"GURL!! If you don't take off that TJ Maxx sweater!" one fan commented on Instagram.
Some fans speculated about a wardrobe malfunction, with one writing, "I wonder if her dress was damaged and that's why she wore that ugly cardigan to cover it."
This wasn't the first time Kim's red carpet appearance has caused a stir.
At the 2022 Met Gala, her extremely cinched waist drew similar criticism for promoting unrealistic body standards – much like this year, with many fans commenting on how it looks like she is struggling to breathe in the corset.
"F**k Kim Kardashian and her entire family for constantly pushing unachievable beauty standards," one X user said.
In 2022, Kim defended her dedication to the look back by comparing it to playing a role – but many seem to have had enough of her tricks.
Did Kim take fashion too far, or is she pushing boundaries in her own way?
Cover photo: Collage: Marleen Moise / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire