Kim Kardashian dips into controversy with 2024 Met Gala look

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian 's 2024 Met Gala outfit sparked quite a debate with some interesting fashion choices - including a gray sweater that draped over her dazzling gown.

Kim Kardashian pulled up to the Met Gala on Monday night in a stunning silver gown with a "boyfriend sweater" draped on top. © Collage: Marleen Moise / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Kar-Jenners arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night in spectacular outfits.

Kim stunned in a floral Maison Margiela dress, showing off her teeny-tiny waist.

But fans are divided over what she wore over the dress – a casual grey sweater.

In a Vogue interview, the SKIMs founder explained the look's backstory: "I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on."

She continues while giggling, "And had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up."

However, online opinions were divided, with some finding the overall look confusing and many arguing Kim continues to promote unhealthy beauty ideals with such severe corsets.