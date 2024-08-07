Kim Kardashian files restraining order against alleged stalker

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reportedly has a scary situation on her hands and has turned to the law for help!

Kim Kardashian has turned to the law to deal with a troubled fan who has gone to great lengths to stalk her and her family. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Per TMZ, the 43-year-old star has requested a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley.

The drama unfolded after Kim was warned about Conley by American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts after he broke into Emma's home back in May and let slip his desire to also contact Kim and her four children.

The following day, the troubled fan came to momager Kris Jenner's home looking for the reality star, claiming that he was her "long-time manager" and had an appointment with Kim.

The stalker also showed up unannounced at the Kardashians star's Malibu mansion last month which she mentioned in her docs, noting that her Malibu home is not easy to find.

Kim added that Conley has caused her "worry, concern and severe emotional distress."