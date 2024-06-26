Kim Kardashian gets high praise from American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has found a forever fan in Emma Roberts, who spilled the tea on what it was like filming American Horror Story with the reality TV star.

Emma Roberts gushed over Kim Kardashian's confidence and professionalism while filming American Horror Story: Delicate Part One and Two. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

During the 33-year-old star's interview on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two, Roberts raved about her fellow "scream queen."

The AHS alum gushed that Kim is "one of the most prepared actors I've worked with" and called Ryan Murphy's choice to cast the reality star "genius."

Roberts said, "I mean I've come to work sometimes and people, that I won't name, but you know who, they don't know their lines at all, which, whatever, it's fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line."

She praised her co-star's confidence and work ethic, sharing: "She also will just look you in the eye and do it. To be that open and vulnerable, and I get embarrassed sometimes and I've been acting for 20 years, she's super professional, confident."