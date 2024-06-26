Kim Kardashian gets high praise from American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts!

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are forever scream queens! The Kardashians star was praised by her costar for being the "most prepared" actor while on AHS.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has found a forever fan in Emma Roberts, who spilled the tea on what it was like filming American Horror Story with the reality TV star.

Emma Roberts gushed over Kim Kardashian's confidence and professionalism while filming American Horror Story: Delicate Part One and Two.
During the 33-year-old star's interview on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two, Roberts raved about her fellow "scream queen."

The AHS alum gushed that Kim is "one of the most prepared actors I've worked with" and called Ryan Murphy's choice to cast the reality star "genius."

Roberts said, "I mean I've come to work sometimes and people, that I won't name, but you know who, they don't know their lines at all, which, whatever, it's fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line."

She praised her co-star's confidence and work ethic, sharing: "She also will just look you in the eye and do it. To be that open and vulnerable, and I get embarrassed sometimes and I've been acting for 20 years, she's super professional, confident."

Did AHS fans miss the mark on Kim Kardashian's acting chops?

Emma Roberts, who will reunite with Kim for a new Netflix series, called her costar "inspiring" during their time together on AHS.
Kim's debut on the TV horror-anthology, where she portrayed publicist and cult leader Siobhan Corban, sparked backlash from fans.

Yet Roberts, who will reunite with the SKIMS owner for the Netflix adaption of Via Bleidner's memoir If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now, called Kim "inspiring" during their time on set together.

"And just the way that she carries herself, she doesn't have a huge entourage, she's very normal," she explained, adding: "And that was also really inspiring to see."

Kim is also set to star in the comedy, The Fifth Wheel, plus Murphy's upcoming, sexy legal drama.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & emmaroberts

