Kim Kardashian gets slammed over C-Murder case
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's progress on getting rapper C-Murder released from prison has sparked backlash from his alleged victim's families.
The 42-year-old beauty mogul's prison reform efforts continue with her current focus on the release of the incarcerated hip-hop artist, C-Murder.
Yet per TMZ, the family of Steve Thomas, who was tragically murdered, has slammed Kim's efforts.
On Thursday, The Kardashians star revealed via Twitter the strides she's made in trying to secure the rapper's freedom.
C-Murder, born Corey Miller, has been serving a life sentence since 2009 after he was found guilty of taking Steve Thomas' life, who was 16 at the time. Miller has since maintained his innocence.
Kim said she's been working on the case for years, and that "Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit."
Still, according to the outlet, Steve's brother George feels Kim's advocacy has reopened the wound that affected the family years ago.
Kim Kardashian gets slammed by Steve Thomas' family
Thomas continued that the fight to free C-Murder has made it impossible to properly mourn Steve, adding that there's a mountain of evidence pointing to the No Limit artist as the culprit.
In the budding lawyer's tweet, the star stated that the men forced to testify against the TRU member recanted their testimonies, suggesting there isn't direct evidence tying the rapper to the crime.
"There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot," she tweeted.
Miller, who is the brother of rapper Master P, thanked Kim for her work in an Instagram post, writing, "It's been a fight, and long journey for Justice. Thank you @kimkardashian and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating and believing) in my innocence."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/UPI Photo & screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian