Kim Kardashian gets slammed over C-Murder case

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's progress on getting rapper C-Murder released from prison has sparked backlash from his alleged victim's families.

The 42-year-old beauty mogul's prison reform efforts continue with her current focus on the release of the incarcerated hip-hop artist, C-Murder.

Yet per TMZ, the family of Steve Thomas, who was tragically murdered, has slammed Kim's efforts.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star revealed via Twitter the strides she's made in trying to secure the rapper's freedom.

C-Murder, born Corey Miller, has been serving a life sentence since 2009 after he was found guilty of taking Steve Thomas' life, who was 16 at the time. Miller has since maintained his innocence.

Kim said she's been working on the case for years, and that "Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit."

Still, according to the outlet, Steve's brother George feels Kim's advocacy has reopened the wound that affected the family years ago.