Kim Kardashian's son Saint West flaunts his grills after visit from the tooth fairy

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on her kiddies' visits from the Tooth Fairy and flaunted their expensive grills!

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West got a sweet gift from the Tooth Fairy after losing his front teeth. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

It would seem that the West kids love grills just like their dad, Kanye West.

The 44-year-old mogul's Monday Instagram dump shared a look at Saint West losing his teeth and highlighted the tooth loss journeys of his siblings North, Chicago, and Psalm.

The first image showed a selfie of Kim and the 9-year-old, who is visibly missing his front teeth, while in the next picture, Saint is seen grinning as he revealed his new pair of teeth peeking through.

The SKIMS founder's pics included a throwback image of Saint's gold Louis Vuitton grill on his front tooth and a titanium grill, Chicago sporting Hello Kitty gems and posing with her front teeth missing, plus Psalm adorably flaunting his pearly whites.

The last photo featured Saint's handwritten note from the tooth fairy, a Roblox gift card, and a $2 bill.