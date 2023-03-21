Kim Kardashian gives major twinning vibes with her mini-me in new snaps
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian proved that her daughter Chicago is truly her mini-me!
While oldest daughter North West is definitely Kim and Kanye West's twin with a healthy dose of both her parents, one could argue that her sister Chicago is her mom's mini-me.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner posted sweet snaps on Instagram of her and little Chi making cute faces while taking selfies.
The photo dump featured Kim wearing a black top, just like her five-year-old daughter, who also sported a bright pink jacket.
In the first photo, The Kardashians star is seen giving her toddler a kiss on the cheek. It's followed by a second of Chi sweetly flashing the peace sign while her mom makes a kissy face towards the camera.
The last pic truly solidifies the pair's "twinning" vibes, as they both pucker their lips for a final selfie.
Kim simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji.
Chi has made several solo appearances on her mom's IG. Last week, the cute toddler posed for an epic pic with her cousin and Khloé Kardashian's mini-me True Thompson. The kiddies were both dressed to the nines in coordinating looks that included sunglasses, mini purses, and flashy cowboy boots.
"When you ask why they're late for dinner," Kim hilariously captioned the post.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian