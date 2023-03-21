Kim Kardashian gives major twinning vibes with her mini-me in new snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian proved that her daughter Chicago is truly her mini-me!

Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West are giving major twinning vibes in the SKIMs owner's latest Instagram snaps! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

While oldest daughter North West is definitely Kim and Kanye West's twin with a healthy dose of both her parents, one could argue that her sister Chicago is her mom's mini-me.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner posted sweet snaps on Instagram of her and little Chi making cute faces while taking selfies.

The photo dump featured Kim wearing a black top, just like her five-year-old daughter, who also sported a bright pink jacket.

In the first photo, The Kardashians star is seen giving her toddler a kiss on the cheek. It's followed by a second of Chi sweetly flashing the peace sign while her mom makes a kissy face towards the camera.

The last pic truly solidifies the pair's "twinning" vibes, as they both pucker their lips for a final selfie.

Kim simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji.

Chi has made several solo appearances on her mom's IG. Last week, the cute toddler posed for an epic pic with her cousin and Khloé Kardashian's mini-me True Thompson. The kiddies were both dressed to the nines in coordinating looks that included sunglasses, mini purses, and flashy cowboy boots.