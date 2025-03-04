Kim Kardashian heats up Times Square with shocking SKIMS stunt

Bahamas - Bikini season is officially here, and Kim Kardashian is bringing the summer vibes early with her latest gig as the face of the latest campaign for her fashion brand, SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian launched a brand-new SKIMS Swim campaign with a daring Times Square stunt featuring a larger-than-life replica of the star in a bikini.

Kimmy Cakes is ready to ditch her Oscars ballgown and get into something a bit more laid-back and beach-ready!

The 44-year-old was photographed in the Bahamas by Playboy photographer Ana Dias, showcasing an array of chic bikinis, cover-ups, and beach accessories from the summer 2025 collection.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the lineup is all about versatility and confidence.

"I absolutely love how this collection has something for everyone," Kim shared, adding, "It's all about feeling confident and amazing in what you wear."

SKIMS is calling this drop your ticket to a bold, sexy getaway wardrobe – and honestly, the pics totally back that up.

The buzz reached new heights on Tuesday when a colossal bikini-clad Kim K replica took over Times Square as part of SKIMS Swim's daring marketing stunt.