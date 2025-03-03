Kim Kardashian rocks dramatic Tyvek bridal gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian wasn't nominated for any awards, but she was definitely the talk of Oscars weekend with her glamorous looks!

Kim Kardashian pulled up to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a dramatic bridal gown. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday evening, the fashion mogul wowed the red carpet at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in an-all white bridal gown.



The strapless Balenciaga Tyvek Gown featured a scooped neckline and a dramatic bodice in the front while in the back was a form-fitting column dress with hidden pockets.

Kim added a sliced back bun with a natural makeup glam to the stunning gown – but this wasn't the only head-turning fit the budding actor wore this weekend!

At the pre-Oscar dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday, the American Horror Story star wore a Chanel design from 1992 that featured a black corset dress with a tiered skirt.

The Kardashians star's chic fit, which was originally modeled by Helena Christensen on the runway, was accessorized with diamond studs, velvet pumps, and a bejeweled mini purse.