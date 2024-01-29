Kim Kardashian to produce and feature in BBC doc on "idol" Elizabeth Taylor

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is set to produce and feature in an upcoming BBC documentary series on her personal beauty idol Elizabeth Taylor.

Kim Kardashian (r.) is set to produce and feature in an upcoming BBC documentary series on her personal beauty idol Elizabeth Taylor (l.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@elizabethtaylor & FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ok, but can someone on Kim's team please promise to keep her away from any of Elizabeth Taylor's antique dresses come Met Gala season?

The project's working title is Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar and it's currently being shopped globally by Fremantle.

Kim will join a wide roster of high-profile stars to feature in the doc including Joan Collins and Margaret O'Brien, both of whom knew Taylor personally.

While Kimmy may not have been quite as close to the icon, she has long idolized Taylor and spoke out about her regret at not being able to meet her "beauty muse" in person before the elder actor's death on March 23, 2011.

While the SKIMS mogul did interview Taylor for Harper's Bazaar before she passed away, the Cleopatra star's illness restricted them to email communication in lieu of an in-person meeting.