Kim Kardashian is reportedly embarrassed over alleged Met Gala drama

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly responded to the messy rumors that she wasn't invited to this year's Met Gala, and all does not seem to be well.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly very unhappy with the drama surrounding the 2023 Met Gala. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Sun, there's some "tension" going on behind the scenes of fashion's biggest night, and Kim is "very unhappy" with the Met Gala invite list drama.



Back in March, it was alleged that Kimmy Cakes and her famous family didn't make Anna Wintour's guest list for the 2023 affair.

An insider dished that Wintour wanted to make this year's event more of an "exclusive" one, but that Kim was "never told" she might not be on the list.

"While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding."

The source added that things have been "tense" between Kimmy Cakes, who's attended the annual fashion gala since 2013, and the Met team.

"It's been embarrassing for everyone involved, but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night."