Kim Kardashian flaunts tiny waist in vacay pics from her recent girls' trip

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian had the ultimate girls' trip with her besties, all the while showing off her insane figure!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian (c.) shared more looks at her recent girls' trip via her Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKIMs mogul has everybody dreaming about warmer days with her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, Kim dropped more footage from her recent girls' trip with two of her long-time friends, TV personality Olivia Pierson and fellow influencer Natalie Halcro.

The photo dump didn't disclose the location for The Kardashians star's BFF trip, but the series of snaps did show the ladies at what looked like a tropical island.

For the vacay, Kim flaunted her tiny waist in a chic fit that consisted of light-wash low-rise jeans and a black bikini top.

The pics featured the American Horror Story: Delicate actor posing with her besties, including one snap where Kim is seen posing on a ping-pong table with her "lifers."

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul shared more snaps of the much-needed getaway.