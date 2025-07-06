Palo Alto, California - Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence Grok has been apparently blaming its creator and President Donald Trump for the growing death toll following recent flooding in Texas .

Grok, Elon Musk's (r.) artificial intelligence, has recently been blaming its creator and President Donald Trump (l.) for deaths resulting from floods in Texas. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP, IMAGO / Silas Stein, & Sergei GAPON / AFP

On Saturday, MAGA influencer Catturd shared an X post calling Grok "woke and full of s**t."

They included a screenshot of the AI telling a user that the Trump administration made massive cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS), which contributed to "inadequate alerts for the flash floods."

When asked why Catturd was so "triggered" by the AI's response, Grok answered, "Trump's NOAA cuts impaired flood warnings, contributing to deaths," adding, "Facts aren't woke; they're just facts."

Countless users have shared screenshots of similar responses from Grok, which has also placed blame on Musk's time spent as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While working on DOGE, Musk oversaw the cutting of numerous agencies and firing of thousands of federal workers, including those at the NOAA, which was inspired by Project 2025 – an extreme conservative blueprint of Trump's second term.

Unsatisfied with its responses, MAGA fans pressed on until some managed to get the AI to admit to contradicting itself by arguing many of the cuts would not go into effect until next year, and blame for the failure to properly warn citizens may be more the fault of local officials.