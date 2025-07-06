Grok blames Elon Musk and Trump for growing death toll from Texas floods – here's why
Palo Alto, California - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence Grok has been apparently blaming its creator and President Donald Trump for the growing death toll following recent flooding in Texas.
On Saturday, MAGA influencer Catturd shared an X post calling Grok "woke and full of s**t."
They included a screenshot of the AI telling a user that the Trump administration made massive cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS), which contributed to "inadequate alerts for the flash floods."
When asked why Catturd was so "triggered" by the AI's response, Grok answered, "Trump's NOAA cuts impaired flood warnings, contributing to deaths," adding, "Facts aren't woke; they're just facts."
Countless users have shared screenshots of similar responses from Grok, which has also placed blame on Musk's time spent as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
While working on DOGE, Musk oversaw the cutting of numerous agencies and firing of thousands of federal workers, including those at the NOAA, which was inspired by Project 2025 – an extreme conservative blueprint of Trump's second term.
Unsatisfied with its responses, MAGA fans pressed on until some managed to get the AI to admit to contradicting itself by arguing many of the cuts would not go into effect until next year, and blame for the failure to properly warn citizens may be more the fault of local officials.
Can Grok AI be trusted?
Since purchasing Twitter, later changing the name to X, Musk has largely aligned his political views with those of the far-right and has used the platform to boost accounts spreading misinformation and hate speech, including antisemitism.
When asked to confirm many of his most questionable claims, Grok typically gives responses more aligned with verifiable evidence, placing it at odds with the billionaire – much to his dismay.
In recent months, Grok gained heavy media attention after it began pushing Musk's false claims that white South Africans are facing genocide, and sharing responses denying the proposed number of deaths during the Holocaust.
xAI, the company that operates Grok, first blamed a "bug" in the tech's algorithm, but later claimed a "rogue employee" had somehow gotten access to Grok's complex code and maliciously caused it to share the misinformation.
The scandals have led to heavy debate over the pitfalls in AI coding that can lead to the spreading of misinformation or be manipulated by its owners.
Last month, Musk revealed he is working on a new version of Grok that would "rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors. Then retrain on that."
