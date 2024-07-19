Kim Kardashian opens up about her son's new medical diagnosis in emotional interview
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian rarely gives an insight into her emotional world. In a recent podcast interview, however, she gets very emotional and reveals that one of her sons suffers from an autoimmune disease.
"It came from my mom, went to me… and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," said the reality TV starlet in the latest episode of the podcast She MD.
Vitiligo is a chronic skin disease that causes pigmentation issues.
White spots appear on the skin of those affected, with the most famous sufferer perhaps being the late Michael Jackson.
Kim gives the all-clear, though, saying the disease is so far under control in her kiddo.
The SKIMS mogul does not reveal which of her two sons, Saint (8) or Psalm (5), is affected by vitiligo.
Kim herself has long been diagnosed with another autoimmune skin condition, psoriasis.
"I didn’t know anything about it, but [I had] to learn about it and [figure] out where it came from and that it’s hereditary," the American Horror Story star said.
"Just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing]."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dashvirall