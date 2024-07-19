Kim Kardashian opens up about her son's new medical diagnosis in emotional interview

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian rarely gives an insight into her emotional world. In a recent podcast interview, however, she gets very emotional and reveals that one of her sons suffers from an autoimmune disease .

In a recent podcast interview, Kim Kardashian (r.) got very emotional when she revealed that one of her sons suffers from an autoimmune disease that she passed on. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dashvirall

"It came from my mom, went to me… and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," said the reality TV starlet in the latest episode of the podcast She MD.

Vitiligo is a chronic skin disease that causes pigmentation issues.

White spots appear on the skin of those affected, with the most famous sufferer perhaps being the late Michael Jackson.

Kim gives the all-clear, though, saying the disease is so far under control in her kiddo.

The SKIMS mogul does not reveal which of her two sons, Saint (8) or Psalm (5), is affected by vitiligo.

Kim herself has long been diagnosed with another autoimmune skin condition, psoriasis.