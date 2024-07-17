Kim Kardashian reveals how her health almost made her skip the Met Gala
Los Angeles, California - Though Kim Kardashian has slayed every Met Gala, the reality star revealed that she almost missed out on one due to a huge psoriasis flare-up.
While speaking to Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi on their podcast, SHE MD, the 43-year-old mogul got candid ongoing struggles with psoriasis.
Kim told the hosts that when it comes to her face, "It's only this one spot that will itch. And it will really, really itch when it does."
"When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit," The Kardashians star explained.
She added, "I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week, and it was covering my face."
While the AHS star didn't clarify which Met she almost missed, Kim did reveal to Allure back in 2022 that she experienced an outbreak of not only psoriasis but also psoriatic arthritis.
Were Kanye West and Pete Davidson to blame for Kim's flare-up?
The incident occurred around the same time as the SKIMs founder's tumultuous divorce from rapper Kanye West and short-lived romance with comedian Pete Davidson, whom she took as her date to the gala.
Still, Kim insisted that stress wasn't a factor in the flare-up that almost caused her absence from the Met.
The mom of four further shared with the hosts, "I think I manage my stress pretty well, so it's shocking to me."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian