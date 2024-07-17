Kim Kardashian reveals how her health almost made her skip the Met Gala

Los Angeles, California - Though Kim Kardashian has slayed every Met Gala , the reality star revealed that she almost missed out on one due to a huge psoriasis flare-up.

Kim Kardashian explained she almost missed out on a Met Gala event due to a bad psoriasis flare-up. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

While speaking to Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi on their podcast, SHE MD, the 43-year-old mogul got candid ongoing struggles with psoriasis.

Kim told the hosts that when it comes to her face, "It's only this one spot that will itch. And it will really, really itch when it does."

"When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit," The Kardashians star explained.

She added, "I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week, and it was covering my face."

While the AHS star didn't clarify which Met she almost missed, Kim did reveal to Allure back in 2022 that she experienced an outbreak of not only psoriasis but also psoriatic arthritis.