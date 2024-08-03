Kim Kardashian posts about summer fun with the kids in Instagram photo dump

Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Kim Kardashian posted some idyllic snaps alongside her four adorable kids, and we're getting serious FOMO.

Kim Kardashian (l.) posted some idyllic snaps alongside her four adorable kids, and we're getting serious FOMO. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The Kardashians star shared a carousel post of family fun in the sun on Instagram Saturday, much to the delight of her 361 million followers.

The SKIMS mogul captioned her post, "Summertime Funtime."

In it, she can be seen posing with the four kiddos she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, daughters North (10) and Chicago (6) as well as sons Saint (8), and Psalm (5.)

The pics are reportedly from last month when they hosted a family gathering at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho.

This timeline is substantiated by a picture showing the clan out for dinner at what appears to be Wolf Lodge Steakhouse, an old-fashioned lodge restaurant Kim was seen eating at in early July.

Other sweet snaps show North and Chicago coloring with crayons, Kim sweetly hugging her sons, and the American Horror Story actor swimming next to a wakeboard on a picturesque lake.