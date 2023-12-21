Kim Kardashian pulls a Saint West and flips off the paparazzi!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian followed in her sassy son Saint West's footsteps by giving the paps a piece of her mind!
On Tuesday, the busy 43-year-old mogul was captured leaving the skincare clinic Epione – but she was clearly annoyed by her pics being taken.
Kim was sans makeup while rocking an all-black, monochromatic outfit that featured a T-shirt, loose pants, and matching sneakers.
She completed the casual look with large black shades and kept her hoodie over her head, yet the pièce de résistance was when the Kardashians star flipped her middle finger at the paps!
The move was very similar to her 8-year-old son's gesture back in September. For those who missed it, little Saint also gave paps the finger while being photographed leaving his basketball game with his mom and a friend.
Kim reprimanded the budding athlete at the time, despite following suit recently!
Still, the American Horror Story star is hardly the first celebrity to flip off the paps.
Though it might be hard to believe, even Kim Kardashian has days where she wants to be left alone!
Cover photo: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP