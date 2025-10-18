Kim Kardashian reacts to controversy over SKIMS viral faux bush underwear

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is brushing off the internet chaos surrounding her latest SKIMS launch.

Kim Kardashian laughed off the buzz around her news SKIMS "Ultimate Bush" underwear while turning heads in a stunning gown at the All's Fair premiere. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The reality star and entrepreneur recently debuted "The Ultimate Bush" – faux pubic hair underwear available in 12 shades – and it's been causing quite the stir online.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of Hulu's All's Fair on Thursday, Kim laughed off the frenzy.

"It was just a fun, silly idea," the 44-year-old said.

At the event, Kim stunned in a sculptural Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown from the Spring 2025 collection.

"But you know, a lot of other people have done it," Kim added, referencing John Galliano, who has previously incorporated similar concepts into his fashion shows.

"It was so funny," she continued. "I'm honestly shocked it got so much attention. We've been laughing and talking about it all day long."