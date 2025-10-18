Kim Kardashian reacts to controversy over SKIMS viral faux bush underwear
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is brushing off the internet chaos surrounding her latest SKIMS launch.
The reality star and entrepreneur recently debuted "The Ultimate Bush" – faux pubic hair underwear available in 12 shades – and it's been causing quite the stir online.
Speaking to E! News at the premiere of Hulu's All's Fair on Thursday, Kim laughed off the frenzy.
"It was just a fun, silly idea," the 44-year-old said.
At the event, Kim stunned in a sculptural Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown from the Spring 2025 collection.
"But you know, a lot of other people have done it," Kim added, referencing John Galliano, who has previously incorporated similar concepts into his fashion shows.
"It was so funny," she continued. "I'm honestly shocked it got so much attention. We've been laughing and talking about it all day long."
Fans discuss the new SKIMS product on social media
While Kimmy Cakes isn't fazed by the buzz, reactions online have been anything but quiet.
On X, users shared a mix of amusement and criticism in response to the new product.
One fan wrote, "capitalism convinced women their body hair is not natural just to sell them body hair removal products and now they're trying to sell an artificial version of it… i can't make this s**t up."
Another quipped, "Someone give her a rage bait award."
This isn't the first time an unconventional SKIMS product has made headlines – just a few months ago, Kim caused a stir with the brand's first-ever face wraps to help sculpt your jaw.
Cover photo: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP