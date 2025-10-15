Kim Kardashian causes a stir with her faux-bush SKIMS thongs

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's new, jaw-dropping SKIMS items have left fans confused and intrigued!

Kim Kardashian is challenging beauty norms with latest SKIMS drop, the Faux Hair Micro String Thong. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The fashion mogul introduced the Faux Hair Micro String Thong on Tuesday with a 1970s' themed Instagram campaign video.

Per the SKIMS website, the item, dubbed "The Ultimate Bush," features "a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations."

The promo clip showed women posed as "contestants" dishing on how one can "switch up" their "carpet." The caption read, "Match, don't match – switch it up midday. The Ultimate Bush."

Followers quickly sounded off on Kim's newest creation, with many perplexed over her controversial panties.

One fan asked, "Kim are you ok?" Another wrote, "Who asked for this???"

Yet, some users applauded the reality star for her marketing genius as one follower quipped, "Carpet, drapes – either way, we're here for the bush."