Kim Kardashian reveals more over-the-top decor in strange "happy place"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian continued her tradition of her decking out her bathroom with festive holiday decor!

Kim Kardashian continues her reign as the queen of Christmas with more looks at her holiday decorations. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old business mogul dropped clips via her Instagram story of her winter wonderland-themed bathroom.

The first two clips were set to Vince Guaraldi's Christmas Time Is Here and featured a mini tour of Kim's over-the-top bathroom set up, where an array of sparkling trees can be seen from the entryway.

The mom of four then made her way into the large space to show fans the view from her floor-to-ceiling windows adorned with lit-up trees.

The Kardashians star panned around the room to reveal the glittering reflection in her expansive mirrors.

"My happy place," she captioned the second video of her bathroom.

But she didn't stop there!

Kim then offered viewers a glimpse of a huge Christmas tree in her living room as pianist Philip Cornish played live holiday music in the background.

"You guys know what time it is. Phil is here to wake us up with Christmas carols," the American Horror Story star explained in the video - referring to the tradition she’s kept going for her kids of waking them up with live holiday music.