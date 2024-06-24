Kim Kardashian rocks platinum basket braids – but are fans feelings it?

New hair, who this? Kim Kardashian has tackled a new hair trend with her freshly dyed platinum braids, which has already caused controversy on Instagram.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian showed off her stylish new hair 'do just in time for the summer!

Kimmy Cakes is back stirring up some controversy with her latest hairstyle.

On Sunday, the business mogul flaunted her silver-white basket braids in an Instagram photo dump while rocking a sheer nude top with matching leggings.

Kim struck several poses as fans got up-close glances at her long platinum locks, which were woven into several plaits.

The SKIMs mogul's latest post received mixed reactions from followers, with some poking fun at Kim's unique 'do in the comments section.

One user joked, "What in the constitution is going on here?" while another quipped, "founding fathers type wig."

Yet another follower commented, "Obsessed," with another saying, "So pretty!! Platinum looks so good on you!!"

Kim further paraded her silver tresses over the weekend in a white sleeveless dress and a beige faux vest top with open-toed heels.

It's unclear if the reality star joined her sisters,Kylie and Kendall Jenner, in Paris, but she's certainly making waves this summer!

