Kim Kardashian flaunts blonde bombshell era to promote American Horror Story

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian continued to prove blondes have more fun with a stunning appearance to promote American Horror Story: Delicate.

Kim Kardashian continued her blonde bombshell era at the Disney+ Upfronts earlier this week. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old reality star arrived in style at Tuesday's Disney+ Upfronts, where she represented her spine-tingling horror series.

On Friday, Kim flaunted her latest look in an IG post simply captioned "Upfronts."

The slideshow began with a snap of the SKIMs mogul posing with her bleach-blonde tresses in a chic updo as she rocked an off-the-shoulder black dress.

The tight-fitting gown accented her trademark curves, and Kim opted not to distract from the look with jewelry or other accessories.

Elsewhere in the post, the mom of four posed with actor Kerry Washington and was even seen participating in a magic card trick.

While Kim may be known for her dominance in the reality TV world, she's begun branching out into acting, largely thanks to her role in the latest season of Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology.

Though her performance in the AHS: Delicate finale didn't get the praise she was hoping for, Kim's got a bright future in Hollywood.