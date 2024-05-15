Kim Kardashian goes goth in spicy all-leather look

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is bringing dark glam fashion into the mix earlier than the February runways first predicted !

Could the leather be another nod from Kim to Beyoncé's cowboycore aesthetic?

In a Wednesday post to her Instagram account, the Kardashians star shared a carousel of snaps in a corseted leather getup, which she first debuted at Netflix's Roast of Tom Brady.

With cross accents on the fit as well as in her jewelry and a back full of belt buckles and ties, Kim was giving hardcore goth vibes.

Her platinum blonde hair contrasted against the black leather for a particularly otherworldly look.

The pics, which appeared to have been taken on board the SKIMS mogul's private jet, were praised by fans who hyped up her new Met Gala hair and a return to form for the high-fashion girlie.

"this hair just suits you so well," wrote one. "i'm obsessed"

"KIM IS SLAYING ONCE AGAIN," said another.

A third fan joyously added that "our Kim is back."