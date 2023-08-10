Kim Kardashian rocks polka dots as the star of Marc Jacobs' fall campaign!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's fashion career has reached new heights with her new Marc Jacobs collaboration!

Kim Kardashian is the new star of Marc Jacobs' 2023 fall campaign! © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old star was announced as the newest face of the designer's fall 2023 global advertising campaign.

The photos, taken by Tyrone Lebon, highlighted the brand's collections and ready-to-wear pieces that featured a lot of polka dots and leathers fits.

One shot showed The Kardashians star rocking a black corset bustier, a leather midi skirt, black gloves covered in white spots and Marc Jacobs' Kiki ankle boots.

Another pic featured Kim sporting a structural polka dot coat, leather gloves, and a crescent-shaped Curve bag.

Marc Jacobs' official Instagram page also celebrated the launch with footage from Kim's shoot for the launch.

This isn't the first time the SKKN CEO has teamed up with a luxury brand for a campaign.

In addition to being the face of her SKIMS brand, Kim famously worked with Dolce & Gabbana as the creative director for their Milan fashion show.