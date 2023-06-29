Kourtney Kardashian slams Kim Kardashain as "greedy" and "intolerable"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian' s tense feud continued on The Kardashians as the elder sibling threw more shade towards the SKIMs mogul.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Kim Kardashian's explosive drama continued on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Things may be good between Kim and Kourt now, but the sisters' "years-long" drama is still playing out on their Hulu reality series.

On Thursday's episode, the 44-year-old Poosh owner dished on why she hadn't addressed her "intolerable" sister's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration first.

"If she felt bad, don't you think she should reach out and say, 'Hey, I was thinking about it and I really feel' – I don't think that she feels bad," Kourtney told Khloé Kardashian.

"It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters."

The Lemme founder accused Kim of being "greedy" and claimed that there's no "loyalty" after seeing pics from the fashion mogul's Milan runway show.

"It is who she is to her core. She's so intolerable to even have a conversation with," Mrs. Barker continued.

"No one just gives a f**k about anything. It's like the Wild West, like, 'We're just gonna take and do as we want. Whatever's best for us.'"

