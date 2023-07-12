Kim Kardashian channels gothic glamour at latest Dolce & Gabbana show

Puglia, Italy - Kim Kardashian may have unintentionally reignited her Dolce & Gabbana feud with Kourtney Kardashian after going full goth at the Alta Moda show!

Kim Kardashian rocked a goth-themed look at the Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/natalitsa

Following the 42-year-old SKNN owner's dramatic plum gown that gave sugar plum princess vibes, Kim stepped into her gothic side after D&G's Puglia show on Sunday.

The fashion mogul dropped pics on Instagram of the head-turning attire, which consisted of a long black dress with a square neckline, wide straps, and a corset with golden boning at the waist.

Kim completed the medieval look with a pair of sheer black opera gloves, a gold and red embellished cross necklace, and a sweeping black sheer veil with lace trimming attached to a black headband.

Seeing as how the SKIMs CEO's fit is eerily similar to Kourt's rehearsal dinner attire, hopefully, the two aren't back feuding over the brand.

Meanwhile, Kim was joined by one of D&G's founders, Domenico Dolce, and her mom Kris Jenner, who stunned in a black sheer lace dress with a black plunging bodysuit underneath and a black embellished cross necklace.

