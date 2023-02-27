Kim Kardashian awkwardly struggles in skintight Dolce & Gabbana dress!

Kim Kardashian needed some help while displaying a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old reality star almost had a situation over the weekend at Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2023 runway show.

In a since-expired video that was shared by her stylist Chris Appleton on his Instagram story, the current face of the luxury brand was seen struggling in her dress while trying to climb the stairs as Saturday's event.

Kim sported a skintight jeweled red vintage dress made by the designer, which she deconstructed into a two-piece ensemble.

While the attire was breathtaking on the curvy SKIMs owner, the clip showed Kimmy Cakes needing some assistance on the steps.

"Round two," the fashionista says while keeping her spirits high as she grasps the handrail.

"Go on girl, you got this," Appleton assures her in the clip.

Following the brief uncomfortable moment, Kim shared with Vogue that her D&G dress was made circa 1994, explaining that the designers "kind of modernized it a little bit, made it a crop."

She added that she hopes to see her children, particularly daughters North and Chicago, wear this dress one day.