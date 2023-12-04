Kim Kardashian rocks unusual accessory with edgy fit at Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian rocked a shopping bag while attending the Balenciaga Fall Fashion show. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul flaunted her curvy frame while attending the controversy-laden fashion house's Fall 2024 show in LA.

For the A-list event, Kim rocked an edgy fit that consisted of nude Panta leggings layered with black lace, a nude high-neck top, plus a black Balenciaga logo jacket.

She accessorized her look with large black visor shades while styling her signature ebony locks in a wet, wavy look.

Yet, the pièce de résistance of Kimmy Cake's attire was a Balenciaga grocery-style bag with a bouquet of flowers in one hand.

Only The Kardashians star can make a regular shopping trip lewk look stylish!

Meanwhile, Kim wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner at the celeb-filled show, as Kendall Jenner was also seen at the fashion event. The supermodel opted for more elegant attire in a sleeveless black Balenciaga gown with a sweeping cape.