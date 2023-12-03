Cardi B stuns on her runway debut for Balenciaga
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B was a vision in blue at the Balenciaga Fall 24 show in Los Angeles as she wowed with a cobalt floor-length faux fur coat!
Under the Palm trees of Hancock Park, Cardi B made it a runway debut to remember.
Though the Bongos rapper has been the face for two Balenciaga campaigns to date, she'd never walked the walk until Saturday's event.
Cardi rocked a super thin pencil brow, black and red lips, rock stud earrings, a diamante chain necklace, and a striking blue faux fur coat, complete with a catsuit and heels.
Fans filled the comments section of the Balenciaga Instagram post with flames, blue hearts, and fire emojis, showing their appreciation for the star.
The Hollywood show was a first for Balenciaga
The huge Hollywood fashion show was a first Balenciaga too, and it was well attended. Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Nicola Peltz were among other celebs were spotted in the crowd, as Complex reported.
Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga since 2015, has taken the iconic fashion brand to new heights with its celebrity collaborations, convincing Kim Kardashian to walk is SS22 Haute Couture show.
He's also the one who convinced Cardi to take her long-awaited first step on the runway.
Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP