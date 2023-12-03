Cardi B stuns on her runway debut for Balenciaga

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B was a vision in blue at the Balenciaga Fall 24 show in Los Angeles as she wowed with a cobalt floor-length faux fur coat!

Rapper Cardi B wowed during her runway debut at the Balenciaga Fall 24 show in Los Angeles on Saturday. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Under the Palm trees of Hancock Park, Cardi B made it a runway debut to remember.

Though the Bongos rapper has been the face for two Balenciaga campaigns to date, she'd never walked the walk until Saturday's event.

Cardi rocked a super thin pencil brow, black and red lips, rock stud earrings, a diamante chain necklace, and a striking blue faux fur coat, complete with a catsuit and heels.

Fans filled the comments section of the Balenciaga Instagram post with flames, blue hearts, and fire emojis, showing their appreciation for the star.