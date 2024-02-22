Kim Kardashian shows sister Kendall Jenner love on Insta: "always got ur back"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is showing her little sister Kendall Jenner love on Instagram with some adorable throwback photos. Could this "pic"-me-up have anything to do with Kenny's rumored boy drama ?

The American Horror Story star shared a throwback pic of herself and sister Kendall to Instagram on Wednesday.

Both are wearing black gowns in the shot, with Kim's dress being a backless crochet number and the 818 Tequilla founder rocking a low-cut halter.

Captioned "always got ur back," with a wink emoji, their other sister Kylie commented "hot" under the post.

The same day, the SKIMS mogul also shouted out Kendall on Instagram Stories by reposting a fan-made collage that she captioned, "My fave pics of Kendall and I."

One snap shows a teenage-looking Kim carrying a baby Kendall – adorable little white bow and all!

The other photo that was featured in the collage is the one Kim shared to her main Instagram grid with the black dresses.

She must have really liked that pic, because she even zoomed in on it in her Stories as well! (Well, zoomed in on her butt, anyway.)