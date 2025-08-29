Kim Kardashian speaks out against Donald Trump's aggressive ICE raids

During a recent event in Italy, Kim Kardashian (r.) shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump's (l.) aggressive deportation agenda. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Variety, Kim was in Venice on Thursday to receive the Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) Leadership Award for her advocacy on criminal justice reform.

Ahead of the event, she spoke with reporters and voiced her opposition to Trump sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across the country to deport undocumented individuals.

"In the news you hear, 'Oh, it's about people who have committed these crimes, and they're trying to help out our country.' But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know," Kardashian said.

"You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that," she continued.

"It's really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country."