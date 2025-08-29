Kim Kardashian speaks out against Donald Trump's aggressive ICE raids
Venice, Italy - Kim Kardashian recently used her influence to speak out against President Donald Trump's controversial immigration raids.
According to Variety, Kim was in Venice on Thursday to receive the Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) Leadership Award for her advocacy on criminal justice reform.
Ahead of the event, she spoke with reporters and voiced her opposition to Trump sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across the country to deport undocumented individuals.
"In the news you hear, 'Oh, it's about people who have committed these crimes, and they're trying to help out our country.' But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know," Kardashian said.
"You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that," she continued.
"It's really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country."
Kim Kardashian's U-turn on MAGA
Kardashian, who has made her interest in criminal justice reform a big part of her career in recent years, previously worked with Trump back in 2018 to commute the sentence of a wrongly convicted drug offender, Alice Marie Johnson. At the time, the reality star was married to rapper Kanye West, who memorably visited Trump in the White House.
Though she has been willing to work with Trump in the past, her sentiments appear to have changed since he was re-elected. Back in June, she shared an Instagram post slamming ICE raids, writing, "When we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families, we have to speak up."
An official with the Department of Homeland Security recently revealed to CNN that the Trump administration has deported over 200,000 individuals since he took office seven months ago.
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP