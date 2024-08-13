Kim Kardashian spotted at dinner with longtime bestie – Ivanka Trump

Malibu, California - Superstar Kim Kardashian was just spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu with former president Donald Trump 's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. What's up with that?

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Ivanka Trump (l.) listen as then-President Donald Trump speaks about second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

This is your friendly reminder that Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump are best friends.

If you didn't know, the American Horror Story actor has been longtime friends with Ivanka, whose father is the Republican candidate in this November's presidential election.

Per Daily Mail, Kim was seen heading into the A-list hotspot Nobu in a cleavage-heavy black fitted outfit and a drapey black trenchcoat.

She complimented the look with matching black open-toed heels, a silver handbag, and a sleek slicked-back bun.

The Kardashians star arrived at the restaurant separately from Ivanka and Jared, but the socialites were seen chatting in the parking lot later that night.

Kim and Ivanka, who have been besties for more than a decade, first bonded at the Met Gala over becoming new moms.

Ivanka was at the SKIMS mogul's blowout 43rd birthday party in October and even made a controversial cameo on Hulu's The Kardashians.

Footage from the lavish event showed that Ivanka was seated in a place of honor directly next to Kim, showing just how close the two really are.