Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner party with Ivanka Trump in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teamed up with Ivanka Trump for the star-studded grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where the trio made quite a statement with some sultry fashion.

(From l to r) Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump attended the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The stars came out in full force for Thursday's opening, which also featured a performance by Justin Timberlake.

Kendall and Kim twinned in black gowns, while the 42-year-old businesswoman opted for a black top paired with a shimmering silver maxi skirt.

Joining the trio at the A-list event were Cher, Tom Brady, Lenny Kravitz, Keith Urban, and many more.

Kim shared footage from Justin's performance on her Instagram story, giving a peek at the stellar show that featured hits like SexyBack, Cry Me a River, and Suit and Tie.

The former president's daughter, who attended the 42-year-old reality star's birthday bash back in October, shared a photo of herself with Kim on Instagram with the caption, "Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV."