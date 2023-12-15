Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner party with Ivanka Trump in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teamed up with Ivanka Trump for the star-studded grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where the trio made quite a statement with some sultry fashion.
The stars came out in full force for Thursday's opening, which also featured a performance by Justin Timberlake.
Kendall and Kim twinned in black gowns, while the 42-year-old businesswoman opted for a black top paired with a shimmering silver maxi skirt.
Joining the trio at the A-list event were Cher, Tom Brady, Lenny Kravitz, Keith Urban, and many more.
Kim shared footage from Justin's performance on her Instagram story, giving a peek at the stellar show that featured hits like SexyBack, Cry Me a River, and Suit and Tie.
The former president's daughter, who attended the 42-year-old reality star's birthday bash back in October, shared a photo of herself with Kim on Instagram with the caption, "Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV."
Ivanka drew some criticism online after sharing her post, as some called her out for attending the weeknight event after attempting to evade testimony in her father's civil fraud trial by citing the "undue hardship" of doing so during the "school week."
