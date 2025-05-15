Kim Kardashian steps out in lavish look after testifying in Paris robbery trial

Paris, France - Just a day after testifying in court, Kim Kardashian stepped out for a day of shopping and surprised the paparazzi with a daring outfit.

Kim Kardashian strolled through Paris in an eye-catching outfit on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old reality star told a Paris criminal court, "I thought I was going to die," as she recounted her horrific 2016 robbery at gunpoint in the French capital.

Kim appeared in a court in a simple yet chic black ensemble, but she leveled up the look with millions of dollars worth of diamonds, as People reported.

Just a day later, the SKIMS mogul took a much more laid-back approach to fashion in the City of Love.

Kim rocked her signature plunging neckline with a cream-colored dress as she stepped out on Wednesday for lunch and some shopping in Paris.

The lacy look wasn't entirely out of the mogul's wheelhouse, but she shook things up with a navy baseball cap – perhaps to keep a low profile on the outing.

But Paris will probably always remain a place of horror for Kim, despite all of the beautiful restaurants and chic boutiques, as her testimony proved.