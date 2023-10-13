Kim Kardashian suffers fashion emergency on latest episode of The Kardashians!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian opened up on an embarrassing fashion crisis on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians .

Kim Kardashian shares what happened when she hilariously ripped her latex pants before a huge conference. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Even the Kim has bad days!

On the latest episode for the reality TV series, the 42-year-old star took fans behind-the-scenes of her major wardrobe malfunction.

While at Miami's iConnections' Global Alts Conference where the star spoke about her new private equity firm, SKYY Partners, Kim ripped her latex pants.

"My hand goes through the latex pants and completely rips the pants. I am freaking the f*** out," she said in her confessional.

Kim also shared footage from the mishap where her stylist Chris Appleton and her BFF Tracy Romulus are seen trying to repair the noticeable tear.

"They're gluing my a**," the SKIMs owner said in the video, adding, "I only have one outfit and my conference starts in 20 minutes, and I have to sit there for three hours. I can't bend down. They're sticking tape on my a**."

Luckily, she chose to add a long black jacket to her all-black fit which saved her from further embarrassment.