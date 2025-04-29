Kim Kardashian robbery suspect reveals regrets about gunpoint heist

Paris, France - At the Paris trial of 10 people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in 2016, a defendant who wrote a book about the jewelry heist Tuesday said he regretted participating.

Yunice Abbas says he remained in a Paris hotel lobby on the lookout while two other suspects on the night of October 2-3, 2016, stormed into Kim Kardashian's room. © IMAGO / Bestimage

Yunice Abbas (71) says he remained in a Paris hotel lobby on the lookout while two other suspects on the night of October 2-3, 2016, stormed into her room, tied her up, and made away with some $10 million worth of her jewels.

But Abbas has sought to capitalize on the crime by publishing his version of events in a 2021 book titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian.

A prosecutor held up a copy of the book in court, and the presiding judge asked the author why he had bragged about the theft.

Sitting in the dock in a short-sleeved check shirt, Abbas shook his head vigorously from left to right.

"It makes me very uneasy," said the short bald man, adding he "totally regretted" taking part in the theft.

Abbas has said he arrived at the scene of the robbery on a bicycle, then left by the same means, dropping a bag of loot as he fled. He picked it up but missed a diamond necklace, the only item that police were able to retrieve from the holdup.

Abbas told the hearing that stealing from Kardashian was the one job "too many" that "opened his eyes" to his wrongdoing.

The defendant, who now has Parkinson's disease, held his right hand over his left placed on his heart throughout the court session. He said it was to stop it from racing when he became anxious.

The presiding judge on Tuesday reviewed the accused's criminal past.

He listed, among others, a conviction for fake number plates for carrying out robberies, another for equipping cars with secret compartments to hide cannabis, and a third for armed robbery in which Abbas held a gun.

In between, he worked as a car mechanic, working for others or re-opening a closed workshop.