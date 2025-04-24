Is Kim Kardashian being eyed to star in The Bodyguard remake?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has the internet buzzing over gossip that she may be starring in The Bodyguard remake, but are fans happy about it?
After it was announced that Warner Bros. is remaking the 1992 classic film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, several names have been tossed around to take on Houston's iconic role.
Per The Daily Mail, The Kardashians star's name is on "the top of the list" to play the fictional pop star Rachel Marron.
Insiders teased that Taylor Swift was initially being considered, but Warner Bros. is reportedly "very keen on Kim," adding, "there have already been multiple meetings, and the script has been written with Kim in mind."
Yet, the gossip has led to some heated discourse on social media, with many fans not feeling this potential casting choice!
Fans sound off on Kim Kardashian potentially starring in The Bodyguard remake
Under Pop Tingz's X post about the rumors, users shared their thoughts on the AHS star possibly nabbing the sure-to-be career-making role.
One fan tweeted, "I love kim but [no] one can touch Whitney! Will it not be about a singer and it's about a reality star or actress? If so idk how I feel about."
It should be noted that there hasn't been any confirmation that Kimmy Cakes has officially landed the lead role. In the meantime, perhaps fans will change their mind after seeing the reality star in her upcoming sexy legal drama, All's Fair!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian