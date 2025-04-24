Is Kim Kardashian being eyed to star in The Bodyguard remake?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has the internet buzzing over gossip that she may be starring in The Bodyguard remake, but are fans happy about it?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being eyed to star in The Bodyguard remake. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

After it was announced that Warner Bros. is remaking the 1992 classic film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, several names have been tossed around to take on Houston's iconic role.

Per The Daily Mail, The Kardashians star's name is on "the top of the list" to play the fictional pop star Rachel Marron.

Insiders teased that Taylor Swift was initially being considered, but Warner Bros. is reportedly "very keen on Kim," adding, "there have already been multiple meetings, and the script has been written with Kim in mind."

Yet, the gossip has led to some heated discourse on social media, with many fans not feeling this potential casting choice!