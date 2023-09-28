Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's ugly feud erupts in The Kardashians season 4 premiere

Los Angeles, California - Whew! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian 's feud certainly isn't over in The Kardashians season 4 premiere episode!

The gloves are off as Kim (l.) and Kourtney Kardashian's drama continues in The Kardashians season 4. © collage: IMAGO / Picturelux

The Hulu reality TV series' new season began with a family trip to Cabo, minus the 44-year-old Poosh owner who, days earlier, had a heated chat with the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul about her touchy Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

Many will recall that Kim's D&G partnership is what led to her explosive feud with Kourt last season.

While it seemed the sisters had moved on, tensions arose again when they both saw edits from season 3.

The tense phone conversation began with Kim asking Kourt if she'd like to go to Milan with her for a D&G dinner as part of her campaign with the fashion company.

The lifestyle guru, who's currently pregnant with a baby boy, declined and noted that while she'll "always support" Kim, she still isn't over how the collab went down.

