Kim Kardashian turns into "fairy butt mother" for new SKIMS ad!

Kim Kardashian is everyone's "fairy butt mother" in her newest ad fro SKIMs. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate mogul dropped a hilarious campaign that began with Kim appearing in a nude body suit and glittery wings as the words "SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother" came on the screen.



A woman is then seen sitting on a yoga mat, asking, "Why is everything so hard?" before the reality TV star magically appears to encourage her.

She continues, "I should work for the body that I want, but I just can't. I'm doing so much already. I'm getting protein. I'm eating healthy. I drink so much water."

The distressed woman adds, "Can't there just be one thing in life that's easy? Can't there just be one thing, Kim Kardashian?"

Kim introduces herself as her "fairy butt mother" and explains that with SKIMS' new shape-wear, "you can get a butt, boobs and amazing curves immediately."

Thanks to The Kardashians star wand, the shape-wear magically appears on the woman, who happily responds, "Thanks, fairy butt mother."