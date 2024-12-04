Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination as she rides motorcycle in racy SKIMs ad

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian hit the road in her newest SKIMs campaign!

Kim Kardashian got down and dirty while rocking a SKIMs bodysuit in her newest campaign. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The fashion mogul bared her booty while taking her Instagram followers on a ride in a racy new SKIMs shoot.

Kim's latest post featured yet another nighttime shoot where the reality star flashed her bottom in a white thong bodysuit, mesh stockings, and matching white pumps.

Kim added another mask – AKA a balaclava – plus a helmet and gloves to her look.

She teased in the caption, "Enjoy the ride," as the AHS star was captured riding on a motorcycle on a deserted road.

More snaps from the carousel of pics showed the mom of four striking various poses on the bike, along with blurry footage of Kim riding with an unknown person.

Fans were again divided over Tuesday's controversial shoot – which seems to be the theme of Kim's latest SKIMs brigade!